HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Transportation (PennDOT) and other partners in the Drive Electric PA Coalition will hold a free public informational webinar on the benefits and basics of driving electric vehicles at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 1, as part of National Drive Electric Week.
Speakers will include electric vehicle experts from DEP, PennDOT, the Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Transportation, Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, charging companies, utilities, and other organizations.
DEP Secretary McDonnell will kick off the webinar with a brief update on state initiatives to help increase zero-emission transportation. DEP and PennDOT staff will talk about state rebates available for electric vehicle purchases, as well as efforts to expand charging locations along highways. Other speakers will discuss buying, charging, and driving electric vehicles and lifetime cost savings.
Find more information and registration links, visit www.dep.pa.gov/AmpedEVWebinarSeries.
