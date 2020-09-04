LEWISBURG — A spokesman for First Commonwealth Bank confirmed Thursday that its downtown Lewisburg branch would close by the end of the year.
Jonathan Longwill, First Commonwealth Bank vice president, communication and media relations specialist, said operations including the downtown ATM would be consolidated at 7125 West Branch Highway, Kelly Township. He noted the decision, part of a company-wide consolidation, reflected a shift in how people now manage money and do banking.
However, the announcement left future use of the downtown site in question.
“First Commonwealth does own the building on Market Street,” Longwell wrote in an email. “We are very fortunate to have built a strong partnership with our fellow tenant, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), to actively market the building in an effort to attract a new business into the downtown corridor.”
Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director, said the LDP has a lease through early 2022 on office space in the brick structure to the rear of the granite bank building. But Ruby said the LDP would be glad to transition to new quarters if exiting would expedite a sound new use for the property.
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner was disappointed with the decision but envisioned an appropriate repurposing for what she called a “noble institution.” She was hopeful the LDP, Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) or other stakeholders could attract another financial institution.
Wagner compared the opportunity to the sale and subsequent preservation of the 19th Century home of William and Eleanor Cameron. The home at Market and Second streets was scouted for demolition and development before purchase by Betty Cook. Wagner hinted that such support could be applied to the current situation.
The Lewisburg branch was one of 29 facilities the Indiana (Pa.)-based community bank planned to consolidate. A branch on West College Avenue, State College was the only other branch in Central Pennsylvania region on the list.
Most similarly designated branches were in the western part of the state, including 11 in the Pittsburgh metro area. Eight others were in Ohio communities including Columbus and Canton.
Longwill explained in-person teller transactions have decreased by as much as 20% annually over the past five years with digital and telephone banking tripling over the same period. As previously noted, the trend seemed to speed up during stay-at-home orders in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that “very little job loss” was expected, as First Commonwealth has not been filling open positions since March in preparation for “some change.” Some employees would be asked to relocate, but Longwill admitted some may choose to seek other employment.
The 1915 downtown building has seen use by a number of financial institutions as noted by the words “Lewisburg Trust and Safe Deposit Company” engraved below the building’s cornice. Others to operate at that site included Sovereign Bank, which became a subsidiary of the Spanish-based Santander Group and went by the brand Sovereign Santander for a time.
First Commonwealth acquired the branch, with 13 others, in September 2019.
