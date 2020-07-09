SUNBURY — A “white paper” report by the leader of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) was recently cited at a Union County commissioners meeting.
Union County Commissioner Chair Preston Boop praised the report by Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO, for describing why the region needs wider broadband coverage. The topic arose as commissioners approved an application for $4 million in COVID Block Grant Funding under the CARES (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Broadband was among the areas which qualified for funding.
“Expanding Broadband Access in Central Pa.” explained how access to broadband service became critical during the coronavirus shutdown. It has facilitated employment, health care, education, social services and COVID-19 information.
Infrastructure and affordability were keys, Troutman wrote, as internet service providers have found it challenging to bring service to a limited population area.
“In very rural areas, the potential return on investment for broadband providers to lay fiber is very low and could likely even be in the negative,” Troutman reiterated when contacted by The Standard-Journal. “Without public dollars or social venture investments, it’s unlikely internet service providers will make that investment on their own.”
Troutman described wider acceptance of broadband access as a basic need as a “silver lining” amid the COVID crisis. She credited schools for doing an expert job in making mobile hot spots available to low income families.
“However, hot spots don’t work for everyone because you can’t get cell service in many areas locally,” Troutman observed. “This also doesn’t include people who don’t have school-age children who might also need access for work, education or social service purposes.”
Troutman observed that county governments, chambers of commerce, social service agencies, schools and healthcare providers were all getting on board with support for the idea. An open-minded strategy was the key to success.
“With the infusion of CARES money, it could be tempting to throw money at the problem and get it fixed in a hurry with a bandaid solution,” she added. “But if every entity does that on their own, it will result in an unsustainable effort, wasted dollars and other resources, and even duplication of effort.”
The ultra-wide band network introduced last year, 5G, should not be ignored.
“We need to understand that what gets put into place in the next six months is likely a mid-term solution. It isn’t the endgame,” Troutman mused. “All partners have to develop a phased approach with a strategic and long-term funding plan.”
The GSVUW would continue to support organizations which expand hot spots and guest networks. Troutman said thy were also working with a local internet service provider to possibly subsidize internet service for low-to-moderate income families.
“Schools can’t continue to foot the bill to provide internet to families,” Troutman concluded. “They’re strapped. We have to figure out a way to continue to support broad partnership opportunities.”
