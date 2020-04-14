LEWISBURG — A local man recently summed up what it was like to fight the coronavirus.
"It was without a doubt the worst illness I've ever had," Chris Boyatzis said. "At its worst it was wicked."
Boyatzis, a Bucknell University professor of psychology, said he didn't even think he had COVID-19 symptoms back on March 13. Neither a dry cough nor tightness in the chest, considered COVID-19 indicators at the time, were present. He said it just felt like a bad head cold or a sinus infection.
But it soon progressed.
"Over the next week I got much sicker, really sick," Boyatzis said. "I went to see my doctor on March 23. She told me I looked very sick and recommended I get tested for COVID-19."
Boyatzis, 61, got tested at the Evangelical Community Hospital site behind the McCann School of Business and Technology. He said approaching the tent and mobile unit was surreal and reminded him of "The Andromeda Strain" or some other work of fiction.
"You get stopped by security to show your papers to show you actually have orders for the test," he said. "Then you pull up and there is a person on each side of your car in a big hazmat suit."
Boyatzis said the test was quick but uncomfortable. A cotton swab on a long stick was forced deep into his head via both nostrils.
As the days went by and he felt worse, Boyatzis noticed that the illness was not like regular flu. It was also impossible to shake as it progressed.
"I had many symptoms with this coronavirus, but I never had all of them together at any one time," he said. "I just felt very, very sick. I just felt awful, like the worst kind of head cold. And just very, very tired for days. Then the fever came which lasted for days."
His body temperature, actually fluctuated during those days.
"There were single days when I went from 96 F to a high of 102.6 F," Boyatzis said. "My body temp was all over the place in a single day. After some of them I had very bad chills. They were aggressive chills."
However, "mind terrors" or hallucinations were what Boyatzis called the worst single symptom.
"All of a sudden I would close my eyes," he said. "I would just start with this bizarre almost psychedelic scary imagery going across my mind. I couldn't control it at all. There were times where I was just begging for it to stop."
The experience was comparable to what broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo has reported. Body aches, a frequent wet cough and fatigue were also part of it.
"Then I just felt like I'd been beaten up with a baseball bat," Boyatzis said. "The whole time the only constant was just how tired I was."
A COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed March 29. When the call came, Boyatzis said it was frightening. One night he had a hard time breathing and was scared again.
"What filled my head were all of the images I've seen, the pictures I seen in the media, of these people who have respiratory distress go to the hospital and they die," he said. "It was really those media images and those stories that kept me from going to the hospital."
His wife was with him and kept asking if a trip to the emergency room was in order.
"If I go to the emergency room, I am going to end up alone with some breathing contraption on my face or intubated and I am going to die," Boyatzis recalled. "That was a very powerful fear I had."
Boyatzis said he took only Tylenol and Gatorade during the ordeal, rather than the anti-malarial drug which has reportedly had some success in treating symptoms.
"I had no appetite whatsoever and I lost all sense of smell and taste," he recalled. "Because I couldn't taste anything I didn't feel like eating anything. I didn't feel like eating anything even if I had appetite."
Now recovered and feeling much better, Boyatzis has been remote teaching via Zoom and has had some time to reflect.
"In such anxious times, we have to focus on what we have control over," he said. "What we have control over is social distancing and self-isolation, really good hygiene with hand washing and disinfecting things."
Boyatzis added that though it has been awhile since he was contagious, trips out of the house have been rare.
