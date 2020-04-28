MILTON — It appears as if the Milton Area School District school board will not be increasing taxes in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
During Tuesday’s meeting — which was conducted online via Zoom — the board approved a proposed final 2020-2021 budget which holds property taxes level with the 2019-2020 rates. The budget sets expenses at $35.929 million and revenue at $34.67 million, with the $1.259 million balance to be drawn from the district’s $4 million fund balance.
The board is expected to vote on the final budget at its May 19 meeting.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink read a statement on the budget proposal prior to the board’s vote.
He said the district at large has been “greatly impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturn.
“At this point, there are many unknowns as we finalize our budget for the upcoming school year,” Fink said. “We do know that we will face reduced local revenue as our tax base will required time to recover… It is for that reason that we believe eliminating any change to property tax amounts must be a priority to prevent additional stress to our taxpayers.”
He said Pennsylvania has “promised” to keep its subsidies to the district level.
“We have also been told we will receive federal aid but the amount and timing of those funds are still to be determined,” Fink said.
The board also approved a resolution for proposal for the purchase of bonds.
Prior to the meeting, Fink said with the approval Milton will be able to in May proceed with its second of three bond purchases.
“This amount will equal $9,995,000 with the funds to be used for our MASD renovation project,” Fink wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “This amount, added to our $5,975,000 borrowed in late August totals $15,970,000 of the proposed $30,000,000 total for the project.”
Fink explained during Tuesday’s meeting that the district’s proposed construction projects will not impact the 2020-20201 budget as the money borrowed is placed into a capital expenses budget that is separate from the general fund budget.
According to information provided by Fink prior to the meeting, current projects place the district’s 2020-2021 debt payment at $1.87 million, a 6.7% increase from the 2019-2020 payment.
In August, the board approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School. The project will focus on replacing doors, floors, walls and windows in the building. Upgrades to the HVAC system will also be made, and a new sprinkler system will be installed.
The board in November approved a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved contracting Clark Contractors to complete caulk and window repair work throughout the middle and high schools, at a cost of $394,886.
Clark Contractors was also approved to replace an underground sewer line at Baugher Elementary School, at a cost of $595,650.
The board tabled a motion to approve an agreement of sale of the former Montandon Elementary School building to TRoss Realty LLC.
During a special board meeting held in January, the board approved moving forward with the sale of the building to the company, at a cost of $1 million. The building was vacated at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Board member Eric Moser said on Tuesday he was “taken back” to learn that under the terms of the negotiated sale the district would have to pay $100,000 for site remediation work at the property.
It was not specified during the meeting what the needed scope of the remediation work is. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal’s emailed request — inquiring about the scope of the work — sent following the meeting.
Moser and board member Andrew Frederick both suggested the district could have other uses for the property, including moving its career and technical education (CTE) program there.
High school Principal Andrew Rantz said the high school building currently has three open spaces which could be used for future CTE programs.
He said adding health occupations and computer programming courses are currently under consideration. Those classes could meet in the current open spaces.
Rantz also noted that it would be difficult to relocate the school’s automotive and construction trades laboratories at another location.
“Their classes and labs in the high school, to replicate those anywhere else would take a massive amount of renovation,” he said.
It was suggested during the meeting that the district could negotiate with TRoss Realty to potentially cover some of the cost of the remediation work.
“I don’t even want to negotiate with them,” board member Kevin Fry said. “This wasn’t part of the initial agreement and they got a heck of a deal on the building.”
District Solicitor Carl Beard cautioned the board that by not moving forward with the sale the district would be facing “some sort of fallout.” However, he could not immediately state what that fallout would be without reviewing sale documents.
Fry called for the topic to be tabled so Beard can gather additional information for the board to consider before making a final decision on the sale.
Later in the meeting, board President Christine Rantz read a message she received from Beard which said the district will be responsible to have the remediation work done prior to any sale or future use of the property.
During her report to the board, Keegan said the calendar previously approved by the board calls for the school year to end June 4. However, she said Act 13 of 2020 gives the board the authority to extend the school year beyond that date due to missed days created by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Keegan said she recommends the board not extend the school year.
“Our teachers are doing a phenomenal job with cyber education, but it is exhausting work,” Keegan said. “It’s also exhausting for our families.”
Several board members verbally indicated they are in favor of maintaining June 4 as the last day of school.
Keegan also noted that Gov. Tom Wolf is suggesting schools hold virtual graduations. She said a committee will be discussing options for Milton's year-end activities for seniors.
The following donations to Food Services were noted during the meeting: Milton Savings Bank, $2,000, for COVID-19 efforts; David and Ginny Edinger, $2,400, for Panther Pantry; Kathryn Motto, $1,000, for Panther Pantry; Milton YMCA, meals for students; and St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Panther Packs.
It was also noted that the Milton Lions Club donated $653 to the high school library, and Best Western Country Cupboard donated soaps for a wellness pantry.
Ian Fink, a White Deer Elementary School kindergarten student, led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following students were recognized during the meeting: Eric Baker, March Outstanding Senior; Leah Bergey, April Outstanding Senior; Rylan Force, Rotary student of the month for March; and Dominic Savidge, Rotary Student of the Month for April.
The board met in an executive session prior to the start of Tuesday's meeting.
