LEWISBURG — Unofficial Primary Election Day results were released by the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Services late Tuesday night.
The only contested primary in Union County, among Republican candidates for the 84th District State House nomination, was voted on by party members in two townships.
Gregg and White Deer township Republicans chose Joe Hamm by a 61% margin over David Hines at 27% and Mike Dincher at 12%. All three candidates were from Lycoming County.
Hamm, Jersey Shore borough manager and supervisor chair of Hepburn Township, collected 69% of the vote in Lycoming County according to unofficial state figures.
Hamm was endorsed by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and sitting Rep. Garth Everett (R-84) who will retire after the current term.
Democrat Amanda Waldman ran unopposed for her party’s 84th District nomination.
Meantime, Rep. David Rowe (R-85) ran unopposed for the GOP nomination for a full term representing the 85th District in the State House. He collected more than 4,000 votes in 22 Union County precincts.
No Democratic candidates filed for their party’s 85th District State House nomination.
However, unofficial Union County figures indicated 1,146 write-in votes were cast. Katie Evans, a write-in candidate, sought 300 or more write-ins to be named the Democratic nominee.
Snyder County, with portions in the 85th District, had not posted results as of late Tuesday.
The primary was the first during which mail-in voting, without an excuse needed, was permitted and widely promoted. Election officials had hoped the alternate way to vote would cut down on crowding at polling places and possible coronavirus transmission.
