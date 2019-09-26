LEWISBURG — Local support and collaboration were acknowledged as a ribbon was cut Wednesday at the new VIA Public Media Studio at Bucknell University.
The state-of-the-art studio at 414 S. Seventh St., Lewisburg, received a healthy amount of local support. It will also provide a link between students interested in public radio programming and one of the premiere public media outlets in the nation.
Brent Papson, Bucknell director of campus activity and student media was looking forward to the training VIA will offer students.
“While we don’t have a communications department, we always have a handful of students interested in media and media studies,” Papson said. “VIA gives us professional experience and training for our students that they can implement not only on the airwaves but also through the streaming that we’ll be doing.”
The VIA Public Media, now the license holder of the 90.5 FM frequency, began NPR programming on WVBU-FM in August. Student programming will continue to stream online via VBU Streaming. Programs done by students on VBU Streaming will be finalized during the current semester with a door kept open for creativity.
“We were talking last week with VIA and a handful of students about training they can offer our students on creating professional-style podcasts,” Papson added. “We have a lot of alumni that get involved in media.”
The transition of WVBU was called the first step in a collaboration with the Lewisburg area community. Tom Curra, WVIA president and CEO was confident Lewisburg and Bucknell would offer a wealth of programming ideas.
“There is so much arts, culture, information and science available on this campus,” Curra said. “I think the challenge is going to be that there is so much good content coming out of the Lewisburg community it will be challenging which content to use.”
Curra said VIA has the capability to produce hyper-local programming for the Lewisburg community, as well as contribute to its 23-county service area.
“For us it is local,” he added. “It is how we distinguish ourselves. It is educational and entertaining.”
Curra concluded the partnership advances the education mission of the university and the service mission of the public broadcaster.
Individual donors who helped complete the studio project included Clifford and Ruth Melberger, Gary and Sandra Sojka, Wayne and Kathy Bromfeld, Stephen Lindenmuth, Skip and Linda Wieder, David and Clayton Lightman, Robert and Deonne Gronlund, Attorney Graham Showalter and Dr. Albert Bothe Jr. and Jacquelyn Paul. Geisinger Health System was also credited for its support.
