LEWISBURG — Two Bucknell University students have been tested for COVID-19, according to information released Thursday on the university website by Catherine O’Neil, M.D. medical director, Bucknell Student Health.
"On Monday, we were notified that our first suspected student case of COVID-19 tested negative and I, like you, was relieved," O'Neil said, in the release. "The university has been made aware that within the past 24 hours, two students who are still residing on campus were tested for the COVID-19 virus. While we await results, Bucknell Student Health has identified and contacted individuals who may have had prolonged contact with the tested students. The students are doing well and we are checking in with them regularly to ensure they do not need a higher level of care."
The students have been moved to isolation.
In a separate online notification, Dean Amy Badal said students who have permission to stay on campus through the end of the semester must remain in the Lewisburg area.
"It is fine to take walks, bike or go to the grocery store or pharmacy," she said. "Traveling to other towns or states and returning to campus puts our entire community at risk."
Badal also urged the students to regularly wash their hands, clean surfaces, self-isolate if they are ill and quarantine if they think they've been exposed to COVID-19.
