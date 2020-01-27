WARRENSVILLE — A 55-year-old Cogan Station woman who was a passenger in a Ford Escape that crashed Saturday morning in Lycoming County was killed.
State Police At Montoursville said the crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 5964 Pleasant Valley Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Holley J. Moyer, 62, of Cogan Station, was traveling east in a left curve when it went out of control due to weather conditions, troopers said. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Anona Frey, who was the right-front passenger, was killed. She was not belted properly, troopers noted.
Moyer and passengers Cynthia A. Arce, 24, of Cogan Station, a 13-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and Anthony M. Moyer, 27, of Cogan Station, sustained injuries and all but the girl were transported for their injuries. A sixth passenger, Austin T. Post, 27, of Cogan Station, was listed, but it was unknown whether or not he was injured. He was not belted, troopers added.
