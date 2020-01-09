WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Borough secretary/treasurer is praising the community for its support of an annual program which gives back to those in need.
Brendi Brooke, who volunteers her time each year to help coordinate the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund project, said during a recent council meeting that 113 children from 54 families were served through the program this year.
“I would personally like to thank everyone who donated,” she said. “We truly have an awesome community… This town is absolutely amazing.”
Brooke also noted that Lingle’s Neighborhood Market donated food items which were given to families as they picked up their gifts. She said that partnership will continue in future years.
“We are all in, both feet, and we are so proud, very proud,” Brooke said.
Council member Fred Merrill credited Brooke for the work she does organizing the project each year.
“I was amazed at how organized it was,” he said. “My hat’s off to you, Brendi.”
Donations to support the program are accepted throughout the year.
Donations can be sent to: Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund, c/o Watsontown Police Department, P.O. Box 14, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
For more information on supporting the program, call 570-538-2773 or 570-538-1000.
