WILLIAMSPORT — In response to concerns and to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts, in consultation with and approval of the Judges of Lycoming County, has authorized several actions to safeguard court and court-related personnel together with members of the public against unreasonable health risks while maintaining accessibility to the courts.
With the exception of preliminary hearings, arraignments, bail hearings, bench warrant hearings, extraditions, PFA hearings, and other emergency matters, through April 14 all criminal, civil, and family court matters will be either continued or handled by telephone or video conference when possible.
Inmates will not be transported from the Lycoming County Prison or Pre-release Center for court proceedings. Incarcerated defendants will participate in court proceedings by video conference.
Jury selection scheduled for March 30 to April 3 is cancelled. All jury trials scheduled for the trial term April through May have been continued.
All magisterial district justice (MDJ) offices have been asked to implement similar strategies to minimize public exposure. Members of the public who have matters scheduled before an MDJ should contact the MDJ office for further direction and guidance.
Those individuals having to make payments to an MDJ are encouraged to make payments online via https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/PayOnline.aspx or via U.S. mail.
Court employees will not be attending off-site conferences or trainings. Court events and meetings will be rescheduled or held via teleconference.
Anyone with questions should contact the Lycoming County Office of District Court Administrator at 570-327-2330.
