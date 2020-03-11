LEWISBURG — Bucknell University President John C. Bravman announced Tuesday that the university would operate in remote education mode starting on Thursday, March 19, through the end of the semester.
In a letter to students, faculty, staff and families, Bravman wrote that the decision was made in view of reports of Coronavirus spreading in the United States and overseas. The decision, made in conjunction with university leadership, was taken out of concern for the health and safety of the university community.
Classes, which were scheduled to resume Monday, were cancelled for that day through Wednesday, March 18. Faculty and staff will be able to prepare for remote educational activities in the interim. Classes will resume, Thursday, March 19 and be held in remote mode.
Some housing may be vacated.
“Because of the move to remote education, students will need to move out of on-campus housing by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17,” Bravman’s letter read. “Understanding that many students will nonetheless have to remain on campus, we will be setting up an online petition form for those that need to remain. Dean (Amy) Badal will be following up with further instructions. Our Division l student-athletes will be hearing from Athletic Director Jermaine Truax soon.”
Bravman noted that the campus would remain open, and that all staff and faculty should report as normal. Faculty would be consulted about academic matters today. Students would receive communications on many matters in the days ahead.
Consideration would also be given to limiting other on-campus activities and events, Bravman wrote, with many expected to be cancelled or postponed. A decision on commencement would be forthcoming.
Bravman conceded it was a difficult decision to make and understood it would be challenging for the campus community. However, he felt strongly that there was little choice but to take action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.