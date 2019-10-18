MILTON — Senior Night couldn’t have gone any better than it did for Milton’s boys soccer team on Thursday.
The Black Panthers played with a lot of energy right from the get-go, and most importantly their seniors are stepping up big when it matters most.
Seniors Owen Yoder and Tyler Hendershot scored two goals apiece, plus fellow senior Ian Lilley also found the back of the net as Milton rolled to a 5-0 shutout over Shiikellamy in a non-league game at a windswept Alumni Field.
“That was a great Senior Night for us. The energy was awesome, the seniors played really well and all nine of the seniors got to play tonight,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “It was a good night for us.”
Hendershot got things started for Milton (12-5) by scoring off a Brodey Scoggins assist with 13:31 left in the first half.
Yoder then upped the Black Panthers’ momentum going into the break by firing home a goal that came off an assist by Lilley with 8:05 remaining.
“In the first half I thought we had a lot of good opportunities and didn’t capitalize. Shikellamy has been playing better as of late, so once again we tried not to take Shikellamy for granted and we just wanted to play hard,” said coach Yoder. “I thought we moved the ball well and played with good pace tonight, so that was fun.”
After scoring to end the first half, Owen Yoder also scored to start the second half when he headed the ball in off an assist from Lilley once again.
“I wanted everything for the team. I mean, I was like whatever I have to do to get the team up, that’s what I was going to do,” said the senior forward/mid. “(The 5-0 win) was awesome. It was Senior Night, and it was a great way to go out.”
About seven and a half minutes later Hendershot scored his second goal of the game off an assist from Yoder. And, for good measure Lilley then scored with 19:59 left off an assist by Carter Lilley to give the hosts a commanding 5-0 lead over Shikellamy (2-15).
“Owen and Tyler both scored twice tonight, so I’m so happy for those guys and Ian Lilley scored on a nice goal, too. So, it was a lot of fun,” said coach Yoder. “I think just the energy carried us through (the second half). Even the girls team was there cheering us on and the crowd was alive. The boys don’t experience this kind of atmosphere too often, so I think just the energy of scoring some goals and the confidence (that comes with it) just led to more goals.”
Milton ends its regular season today with a 4 p.m. game against Warrior Run, then it’s on to the District 4 playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
“We have a ton of confidence right now. Our only losses this year have been to Lewisburg, Midd-West and Millville — all really good teams — so we feel really good about that,” said coach Yoder. “Our team is a family this year. Everybody is getting along and our practices have tons of energy, so we’re really on a high.
“We’re hoping to get a good seed and have a competitive first round or two, and maybe make something happen in the playoffs. We’re about as happy as we can be right now,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton 5, Shikellamy 0at Milton
First half
Milt-Tyler Hendershot, assist Brodey Scogggins, 13:31. Milt-Owen Yoder, assist Ian Lilley, 8:05.
Second half
Milt-O. Yoder, assist I. Lilley, 32:59. Milt-Hendershot, assist O. Yoder, 25:24. Milt-I. Lilley, assist Carter Lilley, 19:59.
Shots: Milton, 12-7; Corners: Milton, 6-1; Saves: Milton, Colton Loreman, 7; Shikellamy, Elijah DelValle, 7.
