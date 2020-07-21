DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Rachel Higgins and Charles Martin to their Retirement and Investment Center team.
Higgins joins the team as a financial services coordinator. She will assist in planning seminars, events and provides administrative support to the center. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Central Carolina Community College.
Martin is an Associate financial advisor. He brings over seven years of experience as a licensed financial professional. He will be working directly with members to help them reach their retirement and investment goals. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Francis University of Pennsylvania.
Higgins and Martin join three other Retirement and Investment Center colleagues: Gary Surak, vice president wealth management; Ed Moyer, registered representative; and Matt Gardill, registered representative.
