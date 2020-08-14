MILTON — Just two days after the Milton Area School District school board voted to move forward with offering in-person education five days per week, the district reversed course and announced it will be adopting a hybrid learning model.
“The return to a traditional education option, as defined as a five-day, face-to-face instructional model is currently unavailable due to the community transmission spread rate,” a letter posted Thursday, Aug. 13, on the district website by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 20, the letter said a hybrid learning model will be implemented for those who selected to receive in-person instruction.
Under the model, the letter said students will receive in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Virtual learning will occur Wednesdays as the schools will be closed “to allow for a thorough cleaning of our buses and school buildings to control the community transmission spread rate.”
The letter said the district has been working “diligently” to reopen schools.
“This process has been no small feat given the daily shifting sands of recommendations and directives,” Keegan wrote. “However, our primary goal has always been to develop a plan that meets the needs of our community, while keeping our students and staff healthy and happy.
“We appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility as we leap into a brand new school year with a lot of unknowns,” she continued. “We continue to encourage you to have contingency plans in place for your child’s care in case we are unable to reopen school or we are forced to close our schools after we reopen.”
During the Tuesday, Aug. 11, school board meeting, the board voted to continue with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan for reopening. Keegan was granted approval to change the educational delivery method as needed, based on local COVID-19 conditions.
The plan offered students the option of attending classes in person five days per week, online following real-time in-class instruction or via the district’s cyber charter school.
Keegan had proposed the hybrid learning option during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“At the board meeting, all potential educational options were reviewed with the board, including hybrid learning and 100% virtual learning,” Keegan said. “Our educational models will ebb and flow with community transmission rates or governor mandates.”
The complete story on the board meeting appeared in the Wednesday, Aug. 12, edition of The Standard-Journal.
