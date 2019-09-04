LEWISBURG — Kelly Township supervisors adopted a resolution to transfer a liquor license from a Lewisburg business to Sheetz on International Drive.
However, the board’s vote included one abstention.
“I don’t like it. I’ll abstain from voting,” said Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus. “History shows that the more available alcohol is to the students and so forth, the more problems there are going to be on the streets.”
Stoltzfus cited figures which indicated there were more DUI charges filed when alcoholic beverages were more readily available, especially in communities with college or universities.
The license was held by TAB Inc., which the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website indicated was at 235 Market St., Lewisburg. The license was designated “restaurant liquor” and was valid through Friday, Jan. 31.
Meantime, supervisors will pursue taking over Hospital Drive from Route 15 to Colonel John Kelly Road.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, said the township has resolved to have the road “turned back” to the township from PennDOT. He said it would be up to PennDOT to approve their proposal, which would put the township in line for $2.3 million of state money for improvements. They would include adding a traffic circle or “roundabout” at the heavily used Hospital Drive intersection with JPM Road.
Hassenplug said milling, paving, stormwater control, winter maintenance and summer mowing would be a township responsibility if they took over the road. Hassenplug and Stoltzfus were in favor of the resolution while Supervisor Steven Ranck said he would “sit this one out.” He cited concerns over taking over Hospital Drive in the area of the hospital, Route 15 and JPM Road.
Solicitor Pete Matson was directed to continue to seek a solution to the question of assessing the Lewisburg Area School District a fire hydrant tax.
“We pay for fire hydrants in the township. For each fire hydrant we pay for the water,” Hassenplug explained. “We tax the residents within a certain distance of the fire hydrants.”
He noted school buildings have several fire hydrants and that the township felt they should not be exempt.
“The schools are district-wide,” Hassenplug said. “They are not ‘Kelly’ schools. They are Lewisburg School District (schools) and we feel they should be paying that fee instead of only Kelly Township residents.”
Hassenplug said taking the matter to court could not be ruled out. He said the district has claimed they are exempt.
A development plan proposed by RiverWoods was tabled. Hassenplug said the township was waiting on stormwater improvements and an improvements guarantee.
The plan was a revision of a 2015 proposal for small house additions to the current RiverWoods nursing facility. Hassenplug said only a single small house has been added since the original plan was submitted. The tabled plan eliminated two small houses as RiverWoods opted for interior improvements.
