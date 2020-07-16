HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 791 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since March to 98,446.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.
Locally, confirmed cases increased by 11 over six counties, according to state data. Four new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming County, three in Columbia and Northumberland counties, and one in Montour County. No new cases were reported in Union or Snyder counties.
There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. No new local deaths were reported.
Confirmed case counts by county:
• Northumberland County, 321 cases (10 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 236 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 403 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 96 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 73 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 63 cases (2 deaths)
Broken down by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 143 cases; Milton 33; Northumberland 26, Shamokin 22, Muncy area 16, Watsontown 15, Coal Township 15, Mount Carmel 15, Herndon 15, Dornsife 9, Dalmatia 7, Kulpmont 7, Elysburg 5)
• Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 103, Williamsport 70, Muncy area 16, South Williamsport 9, Montoursville 7, Hughesville 7)
• Columbia County (Berwick 191, Bloomsburg 109, Orangeville 59, Catawissa 18, Benton 10, Millville 8)
• Union County (Lewisburg 56, Mifflinburg 16, New Columbia 11, Winfield 8)
• Montour County (Danville, 54 cases)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 31, McClure 10, Middleburg 5)
