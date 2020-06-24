MIFFLINBURG — Students involved in Mifflinburg Area School District athletics will have to follow some new rules starting with pre-season practices.
Directors passed an athletic safety plan Tuesday night, a board action which passed 8-0. The plan will be phased in as the district seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus through young athletes and the facilities they use.
Eldon Hoy, Mifflinburg athletic director, took questions from directors. Hoy said the first phase would not permit students in locker rooms. It was noted that students did not generally use locker rooms during initial practices.
Taking of temperatures with a digital device will be a regular part of activities, Hoy said. The device would allow creation of an instant spread sheet and be done once per week.
A third phase of the plan had options of scrimmages for sports.
General protocols included a practice-day screening for athletes, coaches and assistants.
“All coaches and athletes prior to working out would have to do a screening each night,” Hoy said. “It is an electronic screening with six or seven questions.”
Type of sport, whether it is played indoors or outdoors or simply weight room activity all have a bearing, Hoy said. Familiar questions about contact with an infected person or if the person is experiencing any symptoms would also be asked.
“The coaches, we’ve trained them to watch the student answer the questions,” Hoy said. “They need to physically see the kid with his device answer ‘no’ and ‘no’ to those two questions.”
Coaches would be recording temperatures using no-touch thermometers.
Director Tom Eberhardt asked Hoy about some of the mandates which seemed too flexible to ensure safe conditions. Hoy replied with details of what students shall do rather than just be suggested to do.
“They must sign a participation waiver,” Hoy said as he read from the policy. “In phase one, all coaches and students shall be screened. Responses for each person shall be recorded. If those are some ‘shoulds,’ I apologize for that.”
Hoy said he met the previous night with the district athletic trainer and varsity coaches. He agreed to put the policy on the athletics website upon approval.
“We’re prepared for it,” Hoy said. “We’re ready to go. Coaches would then plan for meetings with their teams prior to that first workout. We were hoping for next Monday for putting it in place.”
Hoy said Trainer Matt Split and himself were listed as points of contact as per a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) directive.
Meantime, Superintendent Dan Lichtel said 430 district families participated in an online survey in the spring about the coronavirus shutdown, distance learning and parental comfort level regarding reopening of schools.
Lichtel said parents thought distance learning efforts undertaken in the spring were “less than stellar.” Though it seemed a majority of families had a reliable internet connection, they indicated the need to review and improve the path the district took during the shutdown.
“A vast majority of parents were either somewhat comfortable or very comfortable with students returning in August as scheduled,” Lichtel said. “In terms of format, it would be that parents request face to face schooling.”
Lichtel said he been attending regular meetings with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) superintendents regarding what they can do in the fall and what school is likely to look like.
“We don’t have our plans in place yet to present to the board,” Lichtel said. “But we are feeling hopeful we can bring our students to a traditional schooling model to a point. There may need to be modifications according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
The plan, still under development, would not likely be completed and to the board before mid-July. Lichtel noted it was possible that the board would call a special meeting on the third Tuesday of July to approve the back-to-school plan.
Lichtel said the Prom Committee informed him Tuesday of their decision to not have a prom this summer. He said committee members did not see it as a responsible thing to do. There may be a contingency for funds to be used next year.
Other notes from the Tuesday night special board meeting included a request to provide costs for equipment needed for regular board meetings to be covered via video even after in-person meeting are permitted again. The motion passed with the hope that the estimate could be provided by the first meeting in August.
There was also a discussion of district policies, some of which had not been reviewed since 1989. Among them were the timing of posting agendas for board meetings. It was agreed that continued discussion would happen in September.
Director Wendy McClintock not present at the Tuesday night meeting.
