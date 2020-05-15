FORT INDIANTOWN GAP — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard will present an aircraft flyover in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas Tuesday as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.
Airmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing will fly a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130j Commando Solo aircraft in formation over hospitals in the three cities.
Residents can expect to see and hear a formation of two aircraft above Forbes Hospital around 12:18 p.m., then other Pittsburgh area hospitals before reaching UPMC Shadyside around 12:26 p.m. Both aircraft will then head to Johnstown area hospitals between 12:41 and 12:49 p.m. and above Harrisburg area hospitals between 1:08 and 1:18 p.m.
Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer. This is an opportunity for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to safely salute our fellow Americans who are selflessly supporting our communities during this trying time while conducting necessary training.
Observers are encouraged to maintain social distancing practices while viewing the flyovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.