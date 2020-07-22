MIFFLINBURG — Frustration shared by many was shared this week by the leader of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA).
Heidi Criswell, MHRA executive director, said it is still unclear how greater Mifflinburg was navigating through the economic consequences of COVID-19 and steps taken to mitigate it.
Criswell said business associates she’d talked with thought the state was coming out of it but now it appears not to be. The Mifflinburg area, where many businesses are reliant upon travel and tourism, was shaken up again when restrictions were placed on restaurants last week.
“I know it was really hot this weekend too,” Criswell said. “But the (Scarlet D) was almost empty all weekend because people are assuming it is already going to be filled up, so nobody is coming.”
Criswell said the Scarlet D was nowhere near its 25% seating restriction limit at any given time.
“I worry about where the restaurants are going to end up at the end,” Criswell said. “Some have thrived on takeout and will continue to thrive on takeout. Some have developed new marketing ideas that they will keep doing even after this (pandemic) is over.”
Other businesses were also hurting or forced to make decisions sooner than they’d planned.
“Take a drive down Chestnut Street right now. It’s pretty sad,” Criswell said. “Barb’s Bouquet (and Gift Basket) was going to retire in December. But this all hit and she lost prom season on top of it and closed down.”
Criswell empathized with the owner of the floral and gift shop for shuttering the business six months sooner than planned. A sub shop has also been lost adding to the list of sites available for sale or rent.
A meeting was planned for later this week with Rep. David Rowe (R-85) to discuss what could be done to help smaller nonprofit businesses.
“Most of the assistance and the grant money out there that is coming into the state is being directed toward large nonprofits,” Criswell observed. “The smaller ones are kind of getting brushed under the carpet. With every event being canceled and everything happening, everyone is hurting.”
Representatives of the Elias Center for the Performing Arts, the Historical Society, Gutelius House and possibly the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market may also meet with Rowe. The MHRA would be represented by Criswell, who said the Mifflinburg American Legion also planned to attend and find out if there was anything which could be done to help smaller nonprofits.
Criswell noted the Elias Center broke even every year but needed repair. The repairs were not sustainable without help.
“We are very fortunate,” Criswell said of the Elias Center. “We get a grant from the Woodcock Foundation (for Appreciation of the Arts). We get some good sponsorships including Mifflinburg Bank (and Trust) and that really sustains us for programming and utilities and things like that.”
However, current sponsorship does not cover needed repairs to the HVAC system and the need for a new floor.
Criswell said a new floor could cost about $30,000 and worthy of a capital campaign. But she noted two other capital campaigns in the area and did not want to start a third during current economic conditions.
Criswell said rebranding Mifflinburg as a tourist destination has been talked of frequently. She credited Brett Hosterman and Matt Wagner for traveling to Seiffen, Germany, an industrial community which adapted to crafts business and artisans.
They came back with positive reports of a town which, like Mifflinburg, lost a great deal of its traditional industry.
“That’s kind of been on the back burner,” Criswell mused. “How could we turn this into a Christmas-type German community 365 days a year?”
It was hard, Criswell added, to get volunteers excited about Mifflinburg. MHRA, she said for example, needed board members.
“Nothing starts without volunteers and without help,” Criswell said. “So many of the nonprofits are struggling because our board members are aging and retiring and not being replaced.”
Pandemic notwithstanding, Criswell said events are struggling in part due to the scarcity of volunteers.
MHRA still had two events on the calendar, Criswell said, where the proceeds would sustain MHRA and the Elias Center. The Wine, Blues and Brews Festival was planned for 11 a.m. to “whenever” Saturday, Sept 12 at the VFW Carnival Grounds.
A craft brew festival was also planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the VFW Carnival Grounds.
