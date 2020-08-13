LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Police Commission agreed Wednesday evening to hold a public forum on procedures and policies.
The commission, with members from the two municipalities served by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), agreed to a Zoom platform program.
Janice Butler, a retired Bucknell University staff member who has also worked for Susquehanna Valley Women in Transition, proposed the idea at the July commission meeting.
Butler also requested a review of the department and had circulated a public petition which sought a forum and review.
Char Gray, representing East Buffalo Township, suggested a one-hour public presentation with a question and answer session. Chief Paul Yost, she said, could explain officer training and other guidelines.
Judy Wagner, representing Lewisburg, asked Butler if she had asked other agencies in the area to hold a similar program. Butler replied that she lived in the borough and thought it was a good place to start.
“The reports I have received from many community leaders are that they speak very highly of Buffalo Valley Regional Police,” Butler said. “But I also know anecdotally that people, particularly people of color, are concerned about racial profiling or that they are being surveiled in an unfair manner.”
Wagner asked if she had data to back up the claim. Butler said she did not but a review could provide data.
“We need the data because we don’t have transparent resources to (do) that,” she said. “I think a review would allow the public to better understand what information is being collected and understand how the complaint procedure works.”
Butler said she had no specific complaint nor was the BVRPD being targeted. She added that her goal was to ensure community safety across the board.
“I think there are some people across the nation who are seeing that there are data and statistics that people of color can be targeted for stops, searches or other kinds of actions,” Butler said. “We want to make sure our police are operating in a fair and equitable manner for everyone.”
Butler said she understood if there was concern that the BVRPD was being targeted, but added that she hoped the department could serve as model for others. She added that commission members had more access to data and operations than herself or other citizens.
“We are in a room full of white people,” Butler said. “We don’t know what other people’s experiences are. That is why the review asks for community feedback and solicitation from a variety of communities.”
Butler said some people of color were afraid to sign the petition out of fear of being targeted by police.
“I would hope that would never happen,” she said. “But that is a fear that is out there.”
Review topics according to the petition would include data regarding use of force, implicit bias, racial sensitivity and de-escalation training.
Jordi Comas, a Lewisburg representative, said the borough could facilitate the online meeting and collect questions ahead of time. He added a view that racist or sexist behavior was embedded in the culture.
“The time to avoid problems around violating civil rights or mistreating people is now,” Comas said. “It is also much better to do it now than after the fact.”
Yost said as long as ground rules were set, he was comfortable with doing public relations events. He added he was proud of the BVRPD and the department had nothing to hide. Yost said that some questions could also be fielded during the forum.
Kathryn Morris, a Lewisburg representative, said she appreciated the concept but did not think it was an ideal time. Negotiations with officers and COVID gathering restrictions were noted. Her comments were from before the online forum was agreed on.
Though a time, date and precise format was not determined, it was noted that a prompt discussion in the current environment was preferred.
