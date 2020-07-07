WATSONTOWN — The organizers of a protest held Sunday, June 28, in Watsontown, are questioning the manner in which police released information regarding the potential exposure to COVID-19 through the protest.
In its Thursday, July 2, edition, The Standard-Journal reported multiple first responders who were working during the protest may have been exposed to COVID-19, leading police to issue an advisory for anyone in attendance to contact their physician for guidance. The Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Milton was closed Wednesday, July 1, for COVID-19 decontamination.
“We have been informed that multiple first responders who were working for the recent protest in Watsontown have tested positive for COVID-19,” an initial release issued July 1 on the Watsontown Police Department Facebook page said. “We urge anyone who was in attendance to contact your primary health care physician for further guidance.”
“We are setting up testing for all the first responders (who were) at the scene,” Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said, later. “Two troopers at the scene are reported as infected.”
Later that evening, the department issued an updated statement on its Facebook page.
“There is conflicting information on whether or not the troopers working the protest tested positive,” the statement said. “It is confirmed that the Milton barracks of the state police have had an outbreak of COVID-19. The troopers in attendance were from the Milton barracks. All precautions will be taken regardless and all first responders will be tested.”
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Wednesday afternoon, July 1, which said the barracks was closed for “a thorough decontamination cleaning.”
Members of the group that organized the protest, If Not Us, Then Who (INUTW), on Monday, July 6, issued a press release calling into question the circumstances surrounding the release of information on potential exposure to COVID-19 through the event.
The release said the protest was held to call “for an end to police brutality and racism in the Central Pennsylvania area.”
“The event, which had a turnout of around 200 protesters and about 40 counter protestors, remained peaceful aside from threats and racial slurs from the counter protesters across the street at the Mansion House bar,” the release said.
One counter-protestor was arrested for assaulting a protestor, the release said and Witherite confirmed.
The release said INUTW was notified by Watsontown police that four state troopers had tested positive for coronavirus. In return, INUTW notified protestors via its Facebook page urging them to get tested.
A few hours later, INUTW said Watsontown police issued an update stating two of the four troopers had tested positive.
“The lack of information from police sparked a lot of concern and chaos from those who attended the protest as well as the general public,” the release said.
“We do not like how the picture was painted that our rally was somehow connected to positive COVID-19 results where in reality the concern was based on suspicion,” Frank Manzano, an INUTW founder, said in the release. “We continue to encourage the use of masks at our events as our fight is not over and we have just begun.”
Before contacting INUTW and the media, the release said Watsontown police “should have constructed a more thorough investigation and released a public statement advising people on the situation details and to get tested, as opposed to releasing suspicion and false data as the day went by.
“This would have prevented the spread of false information and public panic, not to mention pull focus away from the message of the protest — racial equality and police reform,” the release said.
On Thursday, July 2, The Standard-Journal quoted Witherite as saying all four troopers who were at the protest tested negative.
In that article, Witherite said he initially received a phone call Wednesday, July 1, from a local municipal police chief who said two of the four troopers who were at the protest tested positive for COVID-19.
Witherite again confirmed that on Monday, July 6.
“Erring on the side of caution, because the state will not release information as neatly as we wanted to... it was my responsibility to have the first responders tested, and to notify the protestors and counter-protestors,” Witherite said.
At the time he was told troopers who were at the event had tested positive, Witherite said he was already aware that the Pennsylvania State Police at Milton barracks was closed for decontamination due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Subsequently, I had been notified by Capt. (Sherman) Shadle, of the Pennsylvania State Police, who confirmed that all four troopers who were at the protest did not test positive for the coronavirus, but they did come from a barracks that had a coronavirus outbreak,” Witherite said.
He noted that coronavirus can have an incubation period of 14 days, meaning someone could be carrying the virus but not have any symptoms.
Regardless of whether any first responders at the protest tested positive for coronavirus, Witherite said it was crucial for him to announce that four troopers working the event had come from a station where there was an outbreak.
“We weren’t trying to take the message from the protestors,” Witherite said. “We were trying to be as responsible as we could.”
He also stressed that he never stated any first responders contracted COVID-19 at the protest.
“Our concern was they had been exposed to it, outside the protest, and brought it in (to the protest),” Witherite said.
In its release, INUTW said police were deployed to the event “as a layer of security.”
“Although none of the officers present at the event were wearing masks, many officers had direct contact with the public,” the release said. “INUTW advises all protestors to maintain practicing social distancing guidelines and to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”
The release said protestors are advised to bring personal protective equipment and sanitizer when attending a protest, and to maintain social distancing.
“INUTW understands that practicing social distancing at a protest is difficult, but necessary,” the release said.
Witherite conceded that the majority of officers covering the INUTW protests have not been masked.
“In the onslaught of this, we didn’t expect to interact that much with the protestors,” Witherite said, of the Watsontown protest.
“Things escalated very quickly and we had to shut down a three-block area,” he continued. “Things got heated very quickly. We didn’t have a lot of time to react. We should’ve had masks on, in retrospect. In the future, we will always have masks.”
While he has not received the results of all first responders who were at the Watsontown protest, to date Witherite said none of the results have come back positive for COVID-19.
“We’re very happy the protestors got their message out,” he said. “In general, we’re happy that everybody was safe that day.”
Witherite also noted that he’s had no issues with INUTW.
“They were very organized, we thought,” he said. “They were very cooperative. It made it easier for us to protect them.”
Manzano, in a Thursday, July 2, article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, was also complimentary to police.
“We are grateful for the Watsontown Police Department and how determined they were to help us,” he said. “That was truly an honor. I want to shout out to Chief Witherite and his staff, his officers. They really made us feel like they were there to help us spread the message.”
Manzano has confirmed that the group’s next protest will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in the area of the Northumberland County Courthouse, Sunbury.
