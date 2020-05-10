TURBOTVILLE — Classes for students across Pennsylvania have switched to a virtual setting, and so have extracurricular activities.
Elizabeth Snow, a Warrior Run High School drama teacher, said her students are preparing for a virtual production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The production should be recorded for broadcast on the worldwide web by mid-May.
"Given the extensive closures, students have seen countless extracurricular experiences disappear, and have been feeling the impact of the loss of a social setting that a classroom provides," Snow said. "I feel it especially strongly in my classes, which traditionally focus on building human connections between both classmates and fictional characters."
After seeing local theater companies bringing the performing arts alive online, Snow was motivated to organize a virtual play reading among her students.
"My goal was to give students a group activity to be able to engage with their classmates, and have something to look forward to," she said.
Fourteen students are involved with the production.
"We have been rehearsing on Google Meet, and students have been learning how to interpret Shakespearean language into a humorous performance," Snow said. "I have been incredibly impressed with their engagement and positivity in the process."
The students are excited to be part of the effort.
"I have really enjoyed this experience," Emma Podobinski, a freshman, said. "It gives me something to look forward to during this time and it gives me something fun to do."
She also noted a longtime interest in Shakespeare.
"This has definitely shown me what it is like and how much I really enjoy it," Podobinski said. "I am so happy we were able to do this. It has been a great experience."
Kaitlyn Meule, a sophomore, said the experience has been "more than welcomed" for her.
"It gives me an outlet to experience theater again this year and it makes the experience even more amazing," she said. "It has many differences than doing a physical play, but it still is a positive experience to have with my cast mates."
Liam Boyer, a sophomore, describes the experience as "interesting."
"Although the experience isn't quite as fun as performing a real play, it's been fun for something to do," he said. "I also enjoy being able to see everyone again, despite the fact that we are apart. It has been interesting to do a Shakespeare play for the first time."
Kat Brady, a sophomore, also noted that performing in a virtual play is different than performing on stage.
"I am glad to have a chance to do a play during this sometimes boring time period," she said. "It also is splendid to get the chance do to a Shakespeare play."
Seniors Meredith Gardner and Cheyenne Snyder, along with sophomore Kelsey Shrawder, each described the experience being involved with the online production as "exciting."
"I've never performed a Shakespeare show, so it is taking some time to learn the language and understand it," Shrawder said. "Learning Shakespeare's language has taught me a lot and I actually enjoy reading it. Overall, this is a really awesome and enjoyable experience."
Ashley Groover, a junior, also noted that she's enjoyed the experience.
"It is definitely different than anything I have experienced before," she said. "This experience has given us theater kids something to do together and I think we are all so happy for the opportunity."
Students participating in the production include: Meredith Gardner as Hippolyta and Tatiana; Kaitlyn Meule as Lysander; Adam Mutschler as Demetrius; Kelsey Shrawder as Snout and Fairy; Kat Brady as Snug and Puck; Ashley Groover as Hermia; Madelyn Masser as Philostrate, Moth and Narrator; Emma Podobinski as Helena; Tim Magargle as Bottom; Cassie Raup as Quince and Mustardseed; Jacob Crag as Egeus and Flute; Kayleigh Bausinger as Theseus and Cobweb; Liam Boyer as Oberon; and Cheyenne Snyder as Starveling and Peaseblossom.
