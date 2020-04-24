HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health’s latest update regarding COVID-19 positive cases in area counties and ZIP codes are as follows.
Columbia County 245 positive cases (7 deaths): (Berwick 137, Bloomsburg 77, Orangeville 26)
Lycoming County 44 positive cases: (Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 11, southeast, Muncy, 5)
Montour County 47 positive cases: (Danville 27)
Northumberland County 82 positive cases: (Sunbury 36, Milton 14, Northumberland 6, Shamokin 10, Mount Carmel 7, northern Northumberland County, Muncy 5)
Snyder County 31 positive cases (1 death): (Selinsgrove 16)
Union County 30 positive cases: (Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 6)
Note: ZIP codes can cross county lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.