Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the second featuring brothers Robert and Jake Weikel, of Watsontown. Robert, who fought in the Korean War, was featured last week.
WATSONTOWN — Jake Weikel was married and weeks later was drafted into the Navy as the United States was thrust into World War II in the wake of the attacks at Pearl Harbor.
Weikel married Eleanor, and while away at war he wrote to her every day, noted his nephew, Grant Weikel, of Watsontown.
He was assigned to LSM (landing ship medium) 24, the first LSM to reach Pearl
Harbor. It was then assigned to the Pacific Amphibious Forces and island hopped its way through the Pacific througout the remainder of the war.
LSM 24 saw action in the Leyte Gulf (Philippines), Lingayen Gulf (Luzon, Philippines and at Okinawa.
Commissioned in June 1944, the ship left from Galveston, Texas, for the Panama Canal. It arrived Aug. 14, 1944, in San Diego, Calif., before departing for Pearl Harbor. It arrived in Hawaii on Sept. 6, where it docked for five days before departing for Leyte.
“We participated in invasion operations at Dulag and departed Leyte Gulf on Oct. 21, 1944,” Weikel wrote on a map that detailed the crew’s missions.
Nine days later, the ship arrived at Hollandia, New Guinea.
“We departed Hallandia (Nov. 24) and went to Borgen Bay, New Britain, where we picked up a load of mechanized artillery,” he noted. “After a short run to Finschaven we proceeded to Manus, then on invasion rehearsal to Huon Gulf.”
Among the first of the LSMs to see major combat action, and it escaped the war with minimal battle damage and casualties, especially given the carnage at Okinawa.
The Battle of Okinawa raged for several months before ending late in June 1945. It was the bloodiest battle in the Pacific and largest amphibious assault in the Pacific.
More than 12,000 Americans were killed in action and another 55,000-plus wounded.
Weikel noted that he and his shipmates were at sea when word came the Japanese had surrendered on Aug. 13. They arrived back in Leyte on Aug. 15, made a couple of dry runs, then celebrated V-J Day Sept. 2, 1945, in Leyte.
Weikel died Jan. 9, 1993. Eleanor died in June 2014.
