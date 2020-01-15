WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Gregory R. Frailey, the medical director for Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic and physician assistant programs, recently received the Robert D. Aranosian, DO, FACOEP Award for Excellence in Emergency Medical Services.
The award is presented each year by the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians to a member of the organization or of the emergency medicine community who has made contributions to the field of EMS that furthered the operation, teaching or development of the specialty through actions, dedication and deeds. It is one of the organization’s highest honors.
Frailey has served Penn College since 1998, when he accepted the position of assistant medical director for the college’s physician assistant program. In addition to serving as medical director for two academic programs in the college’s School of Nursing & Health Sciences, he is medical director of the college’s quick response unit.
In his full-time work, he is an emergency physician for UPMC Susquehanna and the medical director for Susquehanna Regional EMS. He also serves as medical director for the Little League Baseball World Series and the Lycoming, Tioga, Sullivan Regional EMS Council.
Frailey is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and received a bachelor’s degree in premedicine from Penn State. He spent 25 years as a flight surgeon for the U.S. Navy.
