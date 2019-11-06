LEWISBURG — Contested races for school director positions helped bring out voters on Election Day.
Citizens of the Lewisburg Area School District could choose up to five of six candidates on the ballot.
Virginia L. Zimmerman was the top vote-getter (2,859), followed by Jordan W. Fetzer (2,616), Tera Unzicker-Fassero (2,602), Cory Heath (2,459) and Erin Jablonski (2,055). Mary Byerly Gajda (1,829) was sixth among the candidates for an unpaid four-year term.
Gajda ran solely as a Republican, while Jablonski was listed only as a Democrat. The other candidates cross-filed in both major parties.
LASD directors will be searching for a new superintendent in the months ahead, following the decision of Dr. Steven C. Skalka to step aside at the end of his current contract.
Voters in District 2 of the Mifflinburg Area School District could choose between two of three candidates.
Republicans Francis A. Gillott (923) and Dennis W. Keiser (835) outpolled Democrat Andrew Landis (312).
Voters in White Deer Township, part of the Milton School District, chose between two of three candidates, Republican Andrew W. Frederick (775) or Democrats Eric Moser (701) and Tracy E. Bruno (168).
A two-year term in the Warrior Run School District, covering Gregg Township, received eight write-in votes.
