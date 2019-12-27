LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will again host a family New Year’s Eve party which will wrap up in time to get the kids to bed at a reasonable hour.
Rockin’ New Year’s Eve will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Suite 14. London 2020 will include the chiming of Big Ben at 7, midnight their time, and video of fireworks live from London. Holiday attire was encouraged but not required. Appetizers will be served.
There will also be an educational element.
Lindsey Walter, LCM education director, said it could start with an explanation of the time difference between London and the eastern United States. But it will not stop there as plenty of engaging activities are planned.
“Children will learn about a different country, a different culture,” Walter said. “They get to experience something the would not necessarily see here. The whole world does not watch a ball drop. In London, they watch fireworks.”
Rock music will play a role, as the title for the event implies.
“Some of the music we’ll have playing will be British pop,” Walter added. “(Including) the legends, like the Beatles, which the parents can also find interest in.”
Activities will also include making musical instruments such as maracas and fashioning microphones, which Walter said would make for nice photo opportunities.
The musical theme will continue with a British Bucket Brigade by Anne Lawrence and Sherry Barben, Central Oak Heights summer music camp educators. They will feature drumming on buckets and instruct in the use of musical instruments.
Walter said Abby Gulden-Luthi and Erin Jablonski, LCM co-founders, envisioned the New Year’s Eve party as a fundraiser even before the museum itself opened. It will benefit the Count Me In, an initiative which encourages families of all backgrounds to visit the LCM regularly and inspire learning.
Walter also credited the support of event sponsorship for making Rockin’ New Year’s Eve a success from year to year. Weis Markets, Jersey Shore State Bank, The Purple Platypus, Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Wash Tubs and West Branch Rental were among the sponsors for 2019-20.
