BERWICK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue in the coming week in Columbia County.
The contractor, HRI Inc, will continue epoxy overlay work on the Route 11 bridge spanning Briar Creek in Berwick, Columbia County, and also plans to place an epoxy overlay on the over pass bridge on the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp from Route 11.
Work on both bridges will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 through Thursday, Sept. 17.
At night, HRI Inc. will continue paving Route 11, starting near the Interstate 80 interchange and continuing south towards Bloomsburg. Flaggers will be controlling traffic during this paving work.
Motorists should expect lane shifts during each operation and should drive with caution in the work zone.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project which is expected to be completed by late November.
