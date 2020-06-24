LEWISBURG — Jim Reid continued to pursue what he loved this week.
“I’m a painter,” he said while working on a mural along Cherry Alley, Lewisburg. “I’ll paint anything.”
Reid made progress Tuesday morning on work begun over a week ago when he started applying big, abstract fields of color on a white field along the alley. He said the piece was based on the work of Joan Miro (1893-1983), one of the essential figures of modern art.
“I wanted to do a tribute to him,” Reid said. “It also has some Alexander Calder (elements) in it, an American artist.”
The bright colors also recalled the pop art of Roy Lichtenstein.
Reid expected finishing the piece would take another 30 hours or so of “tightening” the abstract shapes or making them appear crisper. He noted it may be done by the weekend.
Reid hoped to get permission to add more color to the walls along Cherry Alley, including homages to other modern art figures including Yves Klein and Henri Matisse.
“I would love this part of Cherry Alley to not only brighten up with art but to do a little art appreciation. We’d do little plaques to explain the inspiration behind the artists,” Reid said. “Maybe somebody who doesn’t know about (Klein) or (Miro) would get to learn.”
Reid, currently without a studio, said the work on Cherry Alley was serving as his studio. He said social distancing during coronavirus pandemic was inhibiting visits to galleries.
“I figured let’s make the gallery outside,” he concluded. “This kind of time we are going through, it’s nice to just see something that just makes you happy in your soul.”
