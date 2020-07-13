UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension is offering a new online course, “Personal Protective Equipment,” for certified pesticide applicators seeking core credits and for public or private applicators who want to learn how to protect themselves against exposure.
Pesticide applicators often work with hazardous chemicals. Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) can reduce exposure and lower the chances of pesticide injury, illness or poisoning.
The course will give participants a solid understanding of how to select, wear and maintain personal protective equipment.
By successfully completing this course, including passing a final quiz, participants will earn one Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture core credit and a certificate of completion.
To learn more and register, visit extension.psu.edu/pest-ppe or call 877-345-0691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.