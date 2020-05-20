MANSFIELD — Each spring semester, Mansfield University academic departments are invited to recognize the achievements of outstanding students at the Academic Honors Reception.
This year, departments were invited to recognize their outstanding first-year student, their outstanding sophomore, their outstanding junior, and their nominee for the outstanding senior award. The event is normally held in mid-April, however due to public health reasons, the students received their certificates of recognition through the mail rather than in person.
The following local students have been recognized for outstanding achievements in the 2019-2020 academic year:
• Aaron Benfer, of Winfield, Outstanding Junior in CJA Criminal Justice Administration.
• Isaac Ilgen, of Mifflinburg, Outstanding First-Year Student Department of Biology.
• Brett Stroup, of Lewisburg, Outstanding First-Year Student TRiO Department.
• Quincy Amabile, of Mifflinburg, Outstanding Senior World Languages.
