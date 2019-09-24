HARRISBURG – State Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85), serving his first term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has been appointed to four legislative committees for the 2019-20 Legislative Session: Finance, Aging and Older Adult Services, Children and Youth, and Local Government.
“I’m very excited to work on these committees that focus on the well-being of our citizens as well as important issues that affect the fiscal health of the Commonwealth,” said Rowe. “As someone who owns a small business in the fitness industry, I’m very passionate about health issues as well as policies affecting job creators in our communities.”
As a member of the Finance Committee, Rowe is looking to be a voice for small business owners in Pennsylvania. He is the owner of CrossFit Lewisburg in Union County.
In addition to matters of taxation and fiscal policy, the Finance Committee also reviews legislation dealing with the operation of the Pennsylvania Lottery, as well as bills regarding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program, both of which are funded by the lottery.
The House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee is responsible for all programs and services available pursuant to the State Lottery Law, i.e., PACE/PACENET and senior services such as transportation and long-term care. It works alongside Area Agencies on Aging, the Department of Aging, the Pennsylvania Council on Aging, and the Intra-Governmental Council on Long-Term Care, to address related issues.
As a member of the House Children and Youth Committee, Rowe will also be working on issues such as adoption and child protection, along with child day care services, infant/child/mother health issues, juvenile delinquency, and adolescent and teen problems.
“As a fitness professional, I’ve worked with people of all ages to improve their health and well-being,” Rowe said. “I’m looking forward to bringing this knowledge to the table.”
Finally, the Local Government Committee is responsible for reviewing bills that would amend the municipal codes by which local governments operate.
“This committee deals with an area of government that I have first-hand experience in as an elected leader in my local community, where I served as an East Buffalo Township supervisor,” Rowe added. “I never voted to raise taxes or expand government regulations as a township official and I pledge to continue fighting for these policies at the state level to ensure the best economic environment for job growth in my district.”
