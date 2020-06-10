WATSONTOWN — A sergeant with the Watsontown Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said council voted following a 25-minute executive session Monday to place Sgt. Greg Drollinger on administrative leave, with pay.
As the issue is a personnel matter, Jarrett said he could not provide any further details on the reasons behind Drollinger being placed on leave.
However, Jarrett said Drollinger was placed on the leave until an internal investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.