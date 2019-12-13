Saturday, Dec. 14
• Santa House open, 9 a.m. to noon, Broadway, Milton.
• Milton American Legion Auxiliary bake sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cole’s Hardware, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• Mostly Mutts holiday gift wrapping, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove. ($)
• Christmas in Toyland Zumbathon, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury. Benefits Toys for Tots. ($)
• Wreaths Across America Celebration, 10 a.m., Dreisbach UCC, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg. 717-580-1564, 570-412-2814 or dreisbachuccmembership@gmail.com.
• Scout Badge Program: Shoebox Archeology, 10 to 11 a.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Pork and sauerkraut dinner, noon, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg. ($)
• Santa house open, 1 to 3 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• New England Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• Breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, located off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Mostly Mutts holiday gift wrapping, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove. ($)
• Pizza ParDEE, noon to 1 p.m., Chef’s Place, second floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton.
• Community Christmas Party, doors open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2, Santa arrives at 3, Jane E. DeLong Hall, Washingtonville.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Trumpeter Tedd Leininger concert, 4 p.m., Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Empty Arms support group, 7 p.m., Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Sunbury City Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Explorer Club, 5:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 5 to 8 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• “Craft It Yourself” dinner, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Country Cupboard, Route 15 and Hafer Road, Lewisburg. 570-742-8995 or blyler@dejazzd.com. ($)
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Hay production workshop, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Union County Extension Office, 343 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. https://extension.psu.edu/hay-production-workshop or 877-345-0691. (R) ($)
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “Jingle All The Way” Christmas concert, 2:30 p.m., Milton Nursing and Rehab, 743 Mahoning St., Milton.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Soybean production workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lycoming County Extension Office, 542 County Farm Road, Montoursville. https://extension.psu.edu/soybean-production or 877-345-0691. (R) ($)
• Little Sprouts: Tumble and Move, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Santa Claus visit, 6 to 8 p.m., Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, Kratzerville.
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Friday, Dec. 20
• Free bone density screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Burkholder’s Farm Market, Routes 54 and 254, Washingtonville.
• Santa house open, 6 to 8 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
