The Arc Susquehanna Valley
SUNBURY — The Arc Susquehanna Valley board of directors recently announced Tessa Moore, of Selinsgrove, will be the organization’s new executive director.
Previously, Moore worked as the Arc administrative assistant. Also promoted at the Arc Susquehanna Valley were Cheryl Donlan, director of Programs, and Brian Habermehl, director of Self Advocates.
The Arc, an advocacy organization for people with developmental and intellectual needs, is located at 326 Market St., Sunbury. For more information, visit www.thearcsusquehanna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.