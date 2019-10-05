EAGLES MERE — The rain finally came to a stop enough for the District 4 golfers to take the course at Eagles Mere Country Club for the first day of the tournament.
The opening day was delayed as the night leading into Thursday’s scheduled opener featured a constant stream of rain. The delay forced golfers to tee off Friday and go back-to-back days over the weekend to determine the team and individual winners of the district.
Montoursville’s Peyton Mussina opened the day on the first tee with the group of Austin Outman (Cowanesque Valley), Will Orwig (East Juniata), and Nick Mahoney (Lewisburg).
Groups teed off all over the course and the Mussinas faced the same challenge as each one as the winds picked up and a very light sprinkle started up. The rain didn’t last, but all four golfers were challenged as the No. 1 hole was an uphill par 4 nearly 400 yards.
Mussina drove the ball straight off the tee and ended up with the longest drive of the group. He also was the only one to stay on the fairway. Mahoney ended up in the rough to the left of the fairway, but was still in good shape to challenge for the green.
Mussina continued to strike the ball well as he reached the green on his net shot. He put the ball about 10 feet from the hole, but still had to finish with an uphill putt for par. Mahoney got back onto the fairway and reached the green with his next shot. Mussina finished with a birdie when he made his putt to open strong. Mahoney finished with a six as he missed his putt and had to settle for a tap-in and double bogey to open the tournament.
Mussina didn’t fare as well on the second hole when he pushed his tee shot to the left and off the rock wall lining the side of the course. It actually helped him a little with his lie as the ball bounced off the wall and setup a shot from a short cut of rough. He hit his way out and got the right of the green to setup a chip shot. He got on the green, but still had a long putt, which he drilled to put within two-feet of the hole to finish. He tapped the ball in and finished with a six on the hole.
Mahoney continued to struggle at the hole as he opened with a shot that found its way to the left of the fairway and into the rough. His second shot hit a tree and the third one put him to the right of the green in the rough. Despite the struggles, Mahoney hit a nice chip shot to reach the green and set himself up with a long putt. He hit short of the hole and had to post a three-putt to finish with a seven on the No. 2 hole.
Mahoney struggled off the No. 3 tee as he hit the ball out of play and had to receive a two-stroke penalty to reset his ball. Once the players agreed on a lie, he took his next shot and put the ball to the left of the green in the rough. He hit a beautiful shot out of the rough to reach the green. He still faced a long, uphill put, but he hit a nice shot to get close to the hole and give himself a reasonable putt to finish. He ended with a seven on the hole.
Mahoney’s teammate Sean Kelly was in the group right behind him as they also opened from the No. 1 tee. Kelly was paired with Charlie Betz (Danville), Barth Tanner (East Juniata), and Ty Morral (Wellsboro).
Kelly finished with a par on the fourth hole when he reached the green off the tee. He still had to make a long putt for a birdie, but settled for bogey when he missed right of the hole with a long putt. He then got close and finished with a tap-in on the hole for a four. Betz posted a par on the hole. His ball landed short of the green, but his chipped on the and reached the hole with a five-foot putt.
Kelly posted a par on the next hole as he used a strong tee shot out of the box to setup himself up with a chip to the green. He put his near the green and then chipped onto it for a putt just around ten feet. He connected on the putt to the post the lowest total of the group.
Betz was just behind Kelly on the hole as he finished with a five. He drove a long shot out of the tee to the right of the fairway. He played out of the rough and got onto the green. His first putt went left of the hole and then he tapped in for the five.
