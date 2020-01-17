COAL TOWNSHIP — Geisinger Health and Wellness will hold a Lifestyle Reboot Program from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Jan. 30, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township.
The program is for anyone 18 and over with prediabetes or at risk of developing diabetes. Participants will learn how to improve their health by making lifestyle changes.
To register for the class, call 866-415-7138.
