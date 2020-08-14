I-80 lane closures
NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue in the coming week in White Deer Township, Union County.
Contractor HRI Inc. will be placing an epoxy overlay on the westbound lanes on the bridge over White Deer Creek near mile marker 207.
Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed. Work will be performed between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m..
Work will take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting.
No work will be performed in the eastbound lanes in the coming week
Route 104 road work
MIDDLEBURG — A PennDOT contractor will be installing ADA curb ramps the coming week in Middleburg Borough.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company will be working at the north and southwest corners of the Route 104 intersection with Route 522. All work will be done during daylight hours and is expected to last five days.
This work is part of a milling and resurfacing project that will begin on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Route 11 resurfacing
BOOMSBURG — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue in South Centre Township, Columbia County.
Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, contractor, HRI Inc. will install ADA curbs ramps at the intersections of Keefers Lane and Lows Street during daytime hours. Motorists may experience shoulder closures or may encounter flaggers during this work.
On Thursday evening, crews will pave the I-80 on-ramps, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this work, a right (driving) lane and shoulder closure will be in place on Interstate 80 eastbound. No disruption on Interstate 80 westbound is expected.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.
The project is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.