Empty restaurants ready for reopening

MILTON — Throughout her 40 years working in hospitality, Lisa Showers has never seen the industry impacted as significantly as it has been by the coronavirus pandemic.
She, as well as other Northumberland County restaurant owners, are excited that on Friday they can begin offering outdoor dining.
Per a provision recently announced by Gov. Tom Wolf, restaurants in counties in the yellow phase of recovery — which Northumberland County is included in — can expand from offering take-out orders to also having outdoor dining available on Friday.
"(I'm) very excited because I actually get to see people again and interact with them, instead of passing food off to them," said Showers, the owner of Lisa's Milltown Deli in Milton.
"It will be nice to have people there, and be nice to get back to somewhat of our old routine," she said.
Showers noted that she has placed tables in front of her business, spaced six-feet apart in order to maintain proper social distancing.
While she is excited customers will be able to again eat at her location, she noted there will be some changes.
"The first thing about hospitality is the smile you get," Showers said. "Having to wear masks, it's hard to be hospitable, to see the smiles."
Like Lisa's Milltown Deli, the Turbotville Hotel is also ready to begin serving outdoor diners on Friday.
"We will have our front and back patio open," Nate Peterman, Turbotville Hotel owner, said. "We only get three tables on each patio, we want to do it safe."
He noted that this is just his second year of owning the hotel. Peterman also owns Pete's on Broadway, located in Milton.
"This hit hard," he said. "Thank God I've owned Pete's for a long time."
While he is excited to welcome customers back to his business in Turbotville, the patrons are also looking forward to returning.
"We started taking reservations (Sunday)," Peterman said. "We already had reservations rolling in for the tables. We have six tables and we're staggering (reservations) 30 minutes apart."
Alicia Hoffman, owner of the Arrowhead restaurant near Milton, purchased the business earlier this year. She is currently studying the protocols to offer outdoor dining.
Hoffman noted that the business does have outdoor picnic tables in place for patrons to use. She's glad to be able to offer outdoor dining.
"We would rather it be inside dining, but we will take outside for now," she said. "We miss our customers."
All three restaurant owners noted that the community has supported their businesses by ordering take-out meals from them.
Hoffman said a mix of regular customers and new ones have been ordering food from the Arrowhead.
"A lot of people say they come because there is nowhere else to get something to eat," Hoffman said. "I started adding new things to the menu to attract people... We do several different types of party wings now, very popular."
Showers has also seen new patrons ordering food from her business. She believes those new customers have been patronizing her business due to a number of restaurants not being open at all.
"We are offering something a little different than the normal wings and burgers," she said. "We offer different steaks and salads.
"We have amazing support from the community," Showers added. "We couldn't ask for anything better."
Peterman said the pandemic hit at a time when his business was seeing a significant increase in the number of patrons who were supporting it.
While summers are typically slower for restaurants, he believes this year will be different.
"I think this has grounded people," Peterman said. "I think people are really in tune to small businesses. It's their family members that work in these places... Without it, we would just have fast food and big chains."
