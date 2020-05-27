JERSEY SHORE — A 62-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon along Torbert Lane, Watson Township, near Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.
State Police At Montoursville reported Bradford Baker died in a mowing accident. Troopers said the mower tires slipped on a creek bank and the mower overturned on top of Baker.
Passing kayakers on the river saw the overturned mower and contacted emergency personnel, it was noted.
