Commissioners, hospitals seek answers from BOP

LEWISBURG — The risk of spreading COVID-19 was the topic of a letter sent Friday to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on behalf of three local entities.
Union County commissioners, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Geisinger Health System jointly requested the BOP provide detailed information about federal prisoners who could be transferred or were being transferred to the USP Lewisburg and FCC Allenwood. All were concerned that prisoners transferred from regions with widespread COVID-19 incidences will increase the risk of infection for staff members and Union County at large.
“The (BOP) has a legal obligation to ensure that local health service providers are consulted regarding an inmate’s health,” said Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair. “The (BOP’s) lack of response to questions about their transfer of prisoners to facilities in our county required us to formally seek information about these potential transfers.”
Worry that the capacity of health systems could be strained was also expressed.
“Like the commissioners and Geisinger, we are concerned about the safety and well-being of the communities where those who staff these facilities live,” said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO. “We’re also concerned that an outbreak in the prison population could overburden our facility and limit our ability to care for the entire community.”
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger Health Systems CEO, stressed health care resources must be used wisely.
The letter, signed by Jonathan L. Dewald, Union County solicitor, and Mark M. Van Blargan, Evangelical Community Hospital counsel, was addressed to Ken Hyle, senior depute general counsel for the federal bureau of prisons.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) spoke on the phone Thursday with BOP Director Michael Carvajal also seeking information about potential inmate movement.
A release from Keller’s office indicated he was preparing to introduce a bill which would give the BOP inmate movement for the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency. The release noted that Carvajal shared the concern over inmate movement, but believed a change required “statutory authority.”
Keller said he would also consult with the Department of Justice about available inmate movement remedies.
