LEWISBURG – Not only has The Avengers inspired sequels, but the Marvel comics movie franchise has now also inspired a parody stage play.
Doors will open at 6:30 with curtain at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday for “The Marvelous Squad” by Dean O’Carroll in the cafeteria at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. Adult admission is $5, with seniors and children admitted for $3. There is no charge for students with the proper ID.
Shona McLaughlin, English Language Arts teacher and director, said the popularity of the Avenger movies stimulated a rush to audition.
“I had so many people audition just because they loved the Avengers,” McLaughlin said. “There is a fantasy element, but I would say people want to root for a hero. They like to see good versus evil battling it out.”
The roles include superheroes in the style of Captain America, the Incredible Hulk, Thor and others. Their names are changed in the spirit of parody and they are played for laughs.
“They get the jokes,” McLaughlin said of the cast. “They are enjoying it as much as when they started back in August.”
Grownups will also have fun with the spin on the comic book characters.
McLaughlin said some of the roles are gender swapped, which is great for the ensemble because there are more girls than boys involved.
“(Females) are getting to do things like Ironman, as Ironica,” the director noted. “Captain America is played by a woman. She is Cinderella Liberty.”
Owen Van Kirk, cast as the “before” character who becomes one which looks like The Incredible Hulk, was attracted to the play partly because it was based on The Avengers.
“I am a huge fan of Marvel and Avengers definitely made me want to join it,” he said, recalling he’d been a fan “ever since the first Avengers came out.”
Hulk-like Luke Evans, as Smash, sports green facial makeup and a ripped shirt like the Marvel character.
Laura Tranquillo, who doubles as Natalya Dasvidania and the Brown Recluse, said her boyfriend made her watch the movies so she could get familiar with the characters.
“That did help,” she said. “Actually knowing the references to who the characters are (helped).”
McLaughlin noted the production at the middle school is the world premiere of the play. O’Carroll, with roots in the region, lived in the Los Angeles area before returning east to the Philadelphia area. The playwright planned to be in the audience tomorrow night.
The cast also included Rowan Alamy (Tourist 1), Nic Charles (Hero in a blue suit), Dariia Chuguera (Warm Machine), Nora Driver (Protector), Summer Evans (Ironica), Otto Faden (Jacky McWacky), Logan Frantz (Hero in a gray suit), Clara Graham (Shtick Agent), Mae Haussman (Piper Phillips), John Hess (Arach-Kid) and Lauren Hetherington (The Aunt).
Miriam Hoffman-Aho (Heckawi Warrior), Alana Jacob (Crimson Crone), Katie Kelley (Cinderella Liberty), Ceili Kisvarday (Major Marvelous), Ruthie Kraus (Nicky Fitz), Macallister Naginey (Night Leopard), Rae Morgan (Tourist), Gibson O’Mealy (Bow-Just), Naveen Ramsaran (Yolki), Liam Shabahang (Thanikopita), Paul Tranquillo (The Balcony), Lingbo Wan (Professor Peculiar), Nia Yojung (Mistress Mercury) Diana Zheng (Shtick Agent) and Ezra Zook (Hero in an orange shirt) also appeared.
Most of the players will appear in additional roles to the ones listed.
