LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates during commencement, held May 17.
Local graduates include:
• Lexis Forrestal of Montgomery
• Olivia George of Watsontown
• Nana Appiah-Padi of Lewisburg
• Emma Downey of Lewisburg
• Robert Han of Lewisburg
• Lily Romano of Lewisburg
• Tony Song of Lewisburg
• Richard Stover of Lewisburg
• James Zheng of Lewisburg
• Jon Hunsberger of Mifflinburg
• Brock Hower of Milton
• Brandon Stokes of Milton
