Former school building to become T-Ross Brothers offices

MONTANDON — T-Ross Brothers Construction plans to move its offices to the former Montandon Elementary School property after the purchase of the building is finalized.
Milton Area School District Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the district expects to close on the $1 million sale of the building to TRoss Realty within the next 30 days.
On Thursday, July 9, Fink said in keeping with protocol required with the sale of a school building, testimony on the proposed sale was presented in Northumberland County Court.
“The court approved the sale of the Montandon elementary building to TRoss Realty,” Fink wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “The next step will be the final settlement/closing between the buyer and seller and that will occur within the next 30 days.”
The school building was vacated at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Todd Ross, of T-Ross Brothers Construction and TRoss Realty, said he was attracted to the property because of its close proximity to the business’ current headquarters.
“For the last five years, I’ve been trying to figure out how to expand our present offices and add more space for staff,” he said. “Here, we’ve been having some space issues.
“When this (building) came available, I thought it was ideal to pull our office space and move it across the street,” Ross continued. “We are going to move our offices into that (former school) building. We are going to lease out half of that building.”
T-Ross Brothers Construction will continue to utilize the shop space at its present facility, which is located in close proximity to the former elementary school building.
Ross said his company — which employs approximately 100 people — has seen its workforce expand by 25% over the past year.
“We’re in a growth spurt,” he said. “We are looking at (hiring) all kinds of new employees throughout out company.”
When the coronavirus pandemic started, Ross said the company received numerous waivers in order to keep on working on various construction projects.
“They were life-sustaining projects,” he explained. “We did have to lay some guys off for a short period of time... The governor loosened things up, everybody went back to work.
“Fortunately, we are blessed with a lot of new work and are adding to our list of projects,” Ross continued. “We are trying to find good teammates to add to our team, ones that have the same work ethics and backgrounds, as well as the integrity that we focus on.”
According to an amendment to the sale of the property, which The Standard-Journal acquired in May via a Right to Know request, TRoss Realty agreed to pay $1 million for the property, with a $10,000 downpayment.
“As a condition precedent to this sale the buyer and seller have agreed that buyer and/or his representatives/contractors shall abate and/or remove any buried debris or hazardous materials, if found,” the amendment states.
Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan previously confirmed that in 2014 JMSI Environmental investigated the property and determined there “was an asbestos matter underground that requires remediation.”
“Buyer has conveyed that said project as a condition precedent will be at a cost of $96,204,” the agreement continued. “Said project cost will be credited toward the purchase price at closing.”
Should the closing be canceled at no fault to the buyer or their representatives/contractors, the agreement said the district will be responsible for paying the $96,204.
