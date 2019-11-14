MILTON — Until he hits “the big one,” Tommy Powell plans on following the advice of “Gus the Groundog” to “keep on scratching.”
Powell, a lifelong Milton resident, recently claimed a $20,000 prize from a Pennsylvania Lottery Christmas scratch-off ticket.
He is following in the footsteps of his father as a lottery winner. On Jan. 3, 2011, Tom Powell Sr. won $250,000 per year for life through the lottery.
The younger Powell traveled to the lottery headquarters in Middletown on Tuesday to claim his prize, which was earned when he purchased a ticket Sunday at the Turkey Hill store in Milton.
“I bought two of the $2 Christmas tickets,” Tommy said.
He couldn’t believe it as he scratched off the ticket and discovered he won $20,000.
“I was completely speechless,” Tommy said. “The girl behind the counter just stared at me.”
An employee of the Danville State Hospital, Tommy plans to invest some of his winnings and use a portion to pay off bills. He will also follow in the footsteps of his father and do good deeds for others around the holidays.
Tom Sr. has invested some of his winnings in rental properties and has purchased a concession business.
Each year at Christmas, Tom Sr.’s wife Pam said her husband will visit local stores and secretly pay for Christmas gifts being purchased by individuals he believes don’t have the resources to adequately pay for the items they are selecting.
Tommy plans to do the same thing this year with some of his winnings.
The Powells, who purchase 90% of their lottery tickets at Turkey Hill, said there is no secret to their lottery-winning success.
“You have to be at the right place at the right time,” Tom Sr. said.
The younger Powell added that it just comes down to luck when purchasing lottery tickets. Although he is a lottery winner, Tommy has no immediate plans to stop buying the tickets.
“I’m going to keep on playing until I hit the really, really big one,” he said.
Tommy said it would be “really, really big” if he would win the Powerball Lottery, Mega Millions or Cash 4 Life.
The card which Tommy was given by the lottery stating he won the $20,000 will remain on display at Turkey Hill. He hopes it reminds others of the slogan often uttered by Gus, the lottery’s mascot.
“It’s to remind people the big (tickets) are out there,” Tommy said. “Keep on scratching, like Gus says.”
