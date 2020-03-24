SUNBURY — To protect the health of our customers and staff in response to the COVID-19 crisis Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. (CSO) “A Community Action Agency,” has decided to temporarily shut its physical locations to the public, we are not closed. In fact, according to Chief Executive Officer Gale Zalar, all sites are continuing to provide services for our three-county areas which include Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties.
CSO Inc. is still providing essential services to customers needing food distribution, housing, heating emergencies, or family services. Case management situations for basic needs and assistance will be done by telephone. Financial literacy services including basic budgeting, landlords and tenants and improving your credit score workshops are also available by telephone.
CSO currently supplies food to nine pantries in Northumberland County. CSO is an emergency food pantry, food pick up can be scheduled at the 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin office by calling CSO. For additional locations throughout the county call 570-644-6575 ext. 126.
Updates and announcements will be shared at www.csocares.org. If assistance is needed call 570-644-6575 ext. 171.
