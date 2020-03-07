Editor’s note: We continue today with a series of stories dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima (Feb. 19-March 16, 1945)
MILTON — Henry Longenberger, like most young men of his era, joined the war effort in the 1940s. He enlisted in the Navy, having no idea where his military career would take him and what he’d see.
An armed guard officer aboard an oil tanker, he eventually earned a transfer to the Fleet Marine Force and was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division as a naval gun spotter.
In 1944 and ‘45 he was in the Pacific and saw action in the Philippines. By early 1945, American brass was preparing to invade Iwo Jima, a Japanese island just south and east of the mainland.
It’s where Longenberger ultimately ended up. In a Standard-Journal story which appeared in 1995, Longenberger summed up his experiences at Iwo Jima rather simply. He said it was “hell.”
His unit, the 5th Amphibious corps, Reinforced United States Fleet Marine Force, received the Presidential Unit Citation for actions Feb. 19-25 at Iwo Jima.
The citation, in part, read, “For extraordinary heroism in action... Landing against resistance which rapidly increased in fury as the Japanese pounded the beaches with artillery, rocket and mortar fire, the assault troops of the 5th Amphibious Corps inched ahead through shifting black volcanic sands, over heavily mined terrain, toward a garrison of jagged cliffs barricaded by an interlocking system of caves, pillboxes and blockhouses commanding all approaches. Often driven back and terrific losses in fierce hand-to-hand combat, the assault troops repeatedly hurled back the enemy’s counterattacks to regain and hold lost positions and continued the unrelenting drive to high ground and Motoyama Airfield No.1, captured by the end of the second day. By their individual acts of heroism and their unfailing teamwork, these gallant officers and men fought against their own battle-fatigue and shock to advance in the face of the enemy’s fanatical resistance; they charged each strongpoint, one by one, blasting out the hidden Japanese troops or sealing them in; within four days they had occupied the southern part of Motoyama Airfield No. 2; simultaneously they stormed the steep slopes of Mount Suribachi to raise the U.S. flag; and they seized the strongly defended hills to silence guns comanding the beaches and ensure the conquest of Iwo Jima, a vital inner defense of the Japanese Empire.”
Longenberger reflected on his time at Iwo.
“We lost our forward observer and two or three other men... Sometimes you see them in your sleep — and awake.
“It’s tough. The ones I lost — the kids I lost young. I trained with them and lived with them. One of them was just a few steps ahead of me in the forward when he was killed.”
Longenberger served just under three years during World War II and was discharged into the Naval Reserves. He went on to serve in Korea, and earned a Bronze Star.
Longenberger was a long-time educator in the Milton Area School District. He died in 1995 at age 78 and is survived by two sons, Mike and Harold “Skip.”
Harold Best
Best, of Northumberland, served with A Company, 5th Engineers, 5th Marines.
In his writings, preserved at the Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum in Sonestown, Best recalled awakening at 3 a.m. on D-Day, Feb. 19, 1945.
“We called it our ‘Last Supper.’ It proved to be the last supper for so many fine, young Marines,” he wrote.
By 9 a.m., they were headed toward Iwo as air cover and warships continued their bombardment of the island.
“To myself and other Marines, the battle was only as far as we could see or hear,” he wrote, “and that was generally limited by topography and the good sense to keeping low.”
He recalled first seeing the flag atop Mount Suribachi.
“Our 2nd platoon, A Company, 5th Engineer Battalion was attached to the 26 Marine Regiments’ 2nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Marine Division,” he wrote. “We were slowly fighting northward on the upper west side of Airstrip No. 1. A cry arose to my right and spread along the line from man to man, ‘The flag is on Suribachi.’ I looked over my right shoulder and there it was
