Editor’s note: Over the next several weeks, Honoring Valley Veterans takes a look back at the stories of local veterans of the Korean War. A number of these veterans have since passed away. Last week, an overview of the war was featured.
Marine endured brutal combat
Edgar “Bart” Dauberman, of Wiconisco, was with Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marines. He landed in Sochi in late September 1951 as his unit moved west through Seoul.
Dauberman was part of three platoons with Easy Company at Outpost 3 charged with fending off Chinese attacks.
“It was estimated there was two Chinese Battalions, 16-hundred men,” said Doberman. “There were three platoons from Easy Company. The odds were 20-to-one. We were all kids.
“That was supposed to be one of the biggest battles of the Korea War — not based on territory, but because of the odds and it began outpost fighting in Korea.”
Chinese attacked in waves, Dauberman noted, and only the first wave was armed with rifles.
“The second wave was unarmed,” he said. “They were picking up the weapons of the men who had been killed or wounded. Then they were armed with farm tools.”
Hand-to-hand combat is something Dauberman said he’d never forget.
“Hand-to-hand combat is not like a bar fight,” he said. “You’re fighting for your life, and he’s fighting for his. We used our trenching tools. We used the stocks of our rifles. We broke the stocks of our rifles. “The awful sounds… The sight of someone getting at one of your Marines makes you vicious. it was like lighting a fuse.”
Of the 80 Marines there, 10 were killed, 46 were wounded.
Duane Dewey earned the Congressional Medal of Honor during the battle. Dewey was a machine gun squad leader when he and his assistant gunner were struck by a grenade. As they were being tended to by a Navy corpsman, another grenade landed and Dewey threw his helmet, and himself, on the grenade as he pushed the corpsman aside. He sustained critical wounds in the ensuing explosion, but lived and was transported out of country.
Dauberman died in October at the age of 86.
Geiger lost his arm in combat
Cpl. Ted Geiger served with the 5th Regimental Combat Team in Waegwan, Orea, near the Naktong River. It was there he lost his right arm, and nearly his life.
The RCT deployed in July 1950 to Korea and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. The unit also served with the 1st Cavalry Division and 24th Infantry Division.
After the landings at Inchon, the 5th RCT and 5th Marinestook over defensive positions west of Chingdong-ni. After its stint with the 1st Cavalry, the 5th joined the 24th Infantry Division and captured Waegwan, pushing north beyond the Pusan Perimeter. It was there, he was wounded and rescued from a mountaintop.
He was hospitalized stateside at Walter Reed Medical Center, then St. Albans Hospital, N.Y.
The 5th sustained 4,054 casualties during the war.
Geiger died at age 40 in 1970.
A veteran of WWII, Coup saw combat in Korea as well
Raymond Coup, of Allenwood, served with the 36th Tank Battalion, 8th Armored Division during World War II, a unit that saw action throughout Europe through the end of the war. He was called back to service in 1951 and found himself in Korea for Christmas 1951.
Part of a combat unit, Coup wrote home detailing the poor conditions and little else about the war. He noted the poor conditions for the Koreans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.