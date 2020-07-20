WATSONTOWN — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Monday, July 27, Watsontown Borough Council work session will be held at Pavilion 2 at the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The meeting will begin at 7 that evening. Council meetings and work sessions are typically held in the borough building on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.